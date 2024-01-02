Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

General Mills stock opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

