Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $817,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,349,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,994 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after acquiring an additional 168,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 327,823 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $52.01.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

