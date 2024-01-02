Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $817,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,349,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,994 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after acquiring an additional 168,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 327,823 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $52.01.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- ConAgra is still a value investor’s dream
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 2 gene-editing stocks reshaping hereditary disease treatments
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 4 reasons to buy Dutch Bros stock over Starbucks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.