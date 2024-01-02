Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $576,000 in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,657,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SOXL stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

