Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

