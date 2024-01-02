Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,077 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 25,537.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,992 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at $97,265,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at $88,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

PPL Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

