Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

