Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 111,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.0% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.