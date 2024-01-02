Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,181 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after acquiring an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 954,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

