Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,101 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a market cap of $559.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

