Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives $39.14 Average PT from Analysts

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $235,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jamie Welch bought 31,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at $412,015,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $2,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $2,515,000.

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. Kinetik has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.70.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

