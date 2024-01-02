Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

