Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.
Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.
Kadant Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $280.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kadant has a 52-week low of $175.66 and a 52-week high of $288.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,594,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,681,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kadant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
