Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $57.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

