Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globalstar news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,775,445.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.98.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

