Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 91 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $426.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $405.07 and its 200 day moving average is $400.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $428.36.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

