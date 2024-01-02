Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 334 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.