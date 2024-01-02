Jet Protocol (JET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $162,151.62

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $162,151.62 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00020811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,479.47 or 1.00103477 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009966 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00195119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0021412 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $167,352.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

