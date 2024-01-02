James Latham plc (LTHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

James Latham Stock Performance

LON:LTHM opened at GBX 1,161 ($14.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £234.06 million, a P/E ratio of 814.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,061.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. James Latham has a 1-year low of GBX 929 ($11.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.57).

Get James Latham alerts:

About James Latham

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.