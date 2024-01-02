James Latham plc (LTHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
James Latham Stock Performance
LON:LTHM opened at GBX 1,161 ($14.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £234.06 million, a P/E ratio of 814.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,061.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. James Latham has a 1-year low of GBX 929 ($11.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.57).
About James Latham
