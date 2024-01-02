iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

