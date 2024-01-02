iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

