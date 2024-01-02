iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 318,955 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period.

Shares of IDV opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

