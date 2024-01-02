iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,174,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,829,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $477.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $379.60 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $454.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.32.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

