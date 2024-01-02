iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.22 and its 200-day moving average is $447.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $379.60 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

