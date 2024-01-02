iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGIB. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1769 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

