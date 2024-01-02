Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.