Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $36.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.72. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Intellicheck Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.