Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $36.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.72. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. Analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Intellicheck
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intellicheck
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.