Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Shares of NSP stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Insperity has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $131.09.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Insperity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 376,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
