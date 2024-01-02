Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Insperity has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Insperity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 376,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

