Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Huntsman Stock Down 1.1 %
HUN stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.15.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 116.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.
View Our Latest Analysis on HUN
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.