Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.1 %

HUN stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 206.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 116.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Further Reading

