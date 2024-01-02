Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 625.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 2,700,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,096,000 after acquiring an additional 926,171 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,306,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Honda Motor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after buying an additional 573,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

