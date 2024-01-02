Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 306 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

WMB stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

