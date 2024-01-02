Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 425 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

