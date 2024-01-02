Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,097 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

