Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 100.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,793,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,932,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,793,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,932,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock worth $218,108,388 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BROS opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.44.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

