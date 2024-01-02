Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

