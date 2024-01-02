Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,054 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

