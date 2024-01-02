Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.05

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Henderson European Focus Trust stock opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 144.50 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 176.50 ($2.25). The company has a market cap of £371.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,023.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.61.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

