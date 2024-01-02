Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Helios Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.99. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.10 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 570.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

