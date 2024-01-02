HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Plans $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

HEICO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. HEICO has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HEICO to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $178.87 on Tuesday. HEICO has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.93.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 2.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter valued at $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

