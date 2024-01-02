Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 16th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

HTIBP stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

