Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 16th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
HTIBP stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Trust
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 2 fast-casual restaurants to grab before they get taken out
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- PepsiCo’s dividend won’t last long in today’s market
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- ConAgra is still a value investor’s dream
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.