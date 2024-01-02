Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of HTIA opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

