Head-To-Head Comparison: United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) vs. Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sintx Technologies and United American Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,668.22%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

This table compares Sintx Technologies and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -397.27% -85.77% -54.20% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and United American Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $1.56 million 1.04 -$12.04 million N/A N/A United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United American Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats United American Healthcare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About United American Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.