Head-To-Head Analysis: Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) versus Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Transat A.T. and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A Airbnb 56.87% 42.50% 13.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transat A.T. and Airbnb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A $0.59 4.66 Airbnb $8.40 billion 10.51 $1.89 billion $8.27 16.46

Analyst Ratings

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Transat A.T.. Transat A.T. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbnb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Transat A.T. and Airbnb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transat A.T. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Airbnb 5 15 13 0 2.24

Transat A.T. currently has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 87.87%. Airbnb has a consensus price target of $139.52, suggesting a potential upside of 2.48%. Given Transat A.T.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Transat A.T. is more favorable than Airbnb.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Transat A.T. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airbnb beats Transat A.T. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc., engages in tourism business in the Americas and Europe. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc. In addition, it engages in the retail distribution activities, which includes providing advice to travelers. The company markets its products through third parties and its own distribution network. As of October 31, 2023, it has thirteen Airbus A330s, fifteen Airbus A321LRs, and eight Airbus A321ceos fleets. Transat A.T. Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

