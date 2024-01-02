Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:HVT opened at $35.50 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $577.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $111,094.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $111,094.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,216.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 279,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.