GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Update

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 805,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

GrowGeneration Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GrowGeneration

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 243,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 312,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

