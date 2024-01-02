GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GREE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GREZF opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.
GREE Company Profile
