GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GREZF opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

