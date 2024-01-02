GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoDaddy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.60.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,006.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,006.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $361,817.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,868,047.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

