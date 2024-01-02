Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,914 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $52,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

