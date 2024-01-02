Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.25.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $451.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $469.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $17,440,979.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 10.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 71.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 43.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

