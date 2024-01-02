Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) & TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Head-To-Head Review

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

TKO Group has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TKO Group and Galaxy Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.29 billion 10.93 $195.59 million $1.29 63.24 Galaxy Gaming $23.44 million 2.01 -$1.77 million ($0.05) -38.00

Analyst Recommendations

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Gaming. Galaxy Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TKO Group and Galaxy Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

TKO Group presently has a consensus target price of $111.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.80%. Given TKO Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76% Galaxy Gaming -3.45% N/A -2.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TKO Group beats Galaxy Gaming on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and other ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. The company markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

