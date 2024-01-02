FY2024 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By Zacks Research

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $10.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.84. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:COP opened at $116.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

